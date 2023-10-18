Open Menu

PCJCCI For Resolution Against Genocide In Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PCJCCI for resolution against genocide in Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki

Wednesday suggested for making a resolution for an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians

by Israel.

The joint chamber conducted a think-tank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat in which other office-bearers, members and the people from different walks of life actively participated to show solidarity with Palestinians.

PCJCCI President said, "We condemn the continued Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip which

causes Palestinian civilian casualties, including children and women, and destruction of civilian property

and infrastructure. Pakistan and China both vowed to contribute the 'Chinese wisdom, Chinese strength'

to resolve the long-standing conflict between the Palestinians and Israel."

Ghurki condemned Israeli terrorism against innocent Palestinians and said that they stood with Palestine

and would continue to raise this issue at every forum. He said all Muslim countries of the world would

have to unite for the cause of Palestine freedom.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that when the Gaza conflict last flared up in 2021,

Beijing – which held the presidency of the UN Security Council at the time supported the Palestinians

and presented China as an alternative to the US on the issue. He added that Israeli illegal policies

and practices and expansion plans in the occupied state of Palestine had endangered the international

peace and security and threatens the prospects for attaining a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Vice President Hamza Khalid said that all countries who believe in “Humanity and Peace” should

come forward to provide a resolution to end this conflict because many innocent people are suffering

from this miserable chaos.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said: "We also condemn the Israel’s ongoing and intensifying

settlement activities in all manifestations in the occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem,

which constitute grave breaches of international humanitarian law."

