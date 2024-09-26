Open Menu

PCJCCI, Information & Culture Department Celebrate China’s National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China’s National

Day in collaboration with Information and Culture Department by conducting an interactive, festive

and cultural event on Thursday at a local Hotel.

Minister for Punjab education Department Rana Sikandar Hayat was the chief guest of the event

and various guest of honors which includes; Consul General China in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, former

Corps Commander Quetta, Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua, Chairperson, All-Pakistan Chinese

Enterprises' Association, Sunny Yang, President, Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Vice Chancellor

NCA Dr Murtaza Jafri, President, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Muhammad Asad Manzoor Butt,

Chairman PIEDMC, Javed Iqbal, Director General, Cultural Center, Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore

Dr. Asghar Masoudi, and many others.

In his welcome address, PCJCCI President, Moazzam Ghurki said: "I congratulate the people and

leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development

of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership

of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government." He said that

through the event our aim was to celebrate the diversity and multiculturalism between China and

Pakistan. The CPEC was the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity

between Pakistan and China, he added.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said: "I will like to wish our Chinese brethren

a very happy Chinese National Day. China is definitely Pakistan’s well-wisher; Pakistan and China

are undoubtedly tied with the largest economic engagement-- CPEC which will prove instrumental

to change the whole scenario and indeed can be termed as fate-changer." He added that he believed

such initiatives of would definitely deepen mutual trust between the two nations, and it would strengthen

the communication and cultural ties.

Chinese Consul General to Lahore, Zhao Shiren, shared: "I believe the bilateral relationship between

the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards

each other; PCJCCI has set a remarkable example of this goodwill."

Former corps commander Quetta, Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, appreciated the idea of celebrating

cultural diversity through various Chinese performances and by organizing live exhibition of handicrafts

by the artisans, depiction of Pakistan’s culture by various instrumental and other performances.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said: "We are extremely thankful to Cultural and

Information Department (Punjab) for their active participation in this event."

The event was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate China’s National Day.

