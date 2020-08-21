The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has joined the government move to promote tourism in the country under Corona specific SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has joined the government move to promote tourism in the country under Corona specific SOPs.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan, in a press statement issued here on Friday, said a team led by Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, was busy to undertake "Free mask distribution in northern areas, including Malam Jabba and Kumrat Valley, to highlight the importance of SOPs regarding COVID-19 at tourists spots to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The PCJCCI president said that, the tourism should be promoted in Pakistan to generate economy and to freshen the minds of people during this hour of need. The revival of tourism activities, he said, were necessary to overcome unemployment problem in the country, especially in northern areas. But, tourists as well as tourists' facilitators required to follow COVID-19 preventive SOPs, therefore, the free mask distribution was planned at northern areas to help them control the spread of Corona pandemic in the tourism centers of the country, he added and hoped that revival of the tourism activities under COVID-19 specific SOPs would help add strength to the national economy besides squeezing the unemployment issue.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, also supported the viewpoint and said tourism in Pakistan was an extremely important component of the economy that needed to be developed on modern lines. He said that tourism was comprised of several service activities, including transportation, communication, hospitality, catering, entertainment and advertising.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that road shows were being conducted for tourists in northern areas by exhibiting free mask distribution and also by highlighting significance of the Corona preventive SOPs.