UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCJCCI Joins Govt's Move To Promote Tourism

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:12 PM

PCJCCI joins govt's move to promote tourism

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has joined the government move to promote tourism in the country under Corona specific SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has joined the government move to promote tourism in the country under Corona specific SOPs.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan, in a press statement issued here on Friday, said a team led by Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, was busy to undertake "Free mask distribution in northern areas, including Malam Jabba and Kumrat Valley, to highlight the importance of SOPs regarding COVID-19 at tourists spots to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The PCJCCI president said that, the tourism should be promoted in Pakistan to generate economy and to freshen the minds of people during this hour of need. The revival of tourism activities, he said, were necessary to overcome unemployment problem in the country, especially in northern areas. But, tourists as well as tourists' facilitators required to follow COVID-19 preventive SOPs, therefore, the free mask distribution was planned at northern areas to help them control the spread of Corona pandemic in the tourism centers of the country, he added and hoped that revival of the tourism activities under COVID-19 specific SOPs would help add strength to the national economy besides squeezing the unemployment issue.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, also supported the viewpoint and said tourism in Pakistan was an extremely important component of the economy that needed to be developed on modern lines. He said that tourism was comprised of several service activities, including transportation, communication, hospitality, catering, entertainment and advertising.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that road shows were being conducted for tourists in northern areas by exhibiting free mask distribution and also by highlighting significance of the Corona preventive SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

56 seconds ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

16 minutes ago

Poll Shows 65.5% of Russian Citizens Trust Preside ..

4 minutes ago

Rain thunderstorm forecast in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reopens Chaman border for pedestrian

4 minutes ago

Moldova to Cancel Quarantine for Citizens Returnin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.