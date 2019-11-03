UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI President Stresses Chinese Model Of Rural Tourism In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:50 PM

PCJCCI president stresses Chinese model of rural tourism in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan on Sunday called for promoting Chinese model of 'Rural Tourism' in Pakistan.

He told the media here that Pakistan was known as a tourists paradise and a special interest destination for world tourists. Pakistan's main attractions included adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, cultural and archaeological tourism, but there was a need to highlight rural tourism, which would definitely prove to be a high score for Pakistan economy, he said, adding that villages of northern areas of Pakistan were rich in culture and tourism resources, which could be upgraded by developing better accommodation, food, shopping markets and infrastructure facilities.

He mentioned that he also floated the proposal regarding promotion of rural tourism in the PCJCCI think-tank meeting, which also observed that income gap between farmers and urban workers had become a major problem in the country.

The meeting, he added, also suggested the government should develop a long-term strategy to promote rural tourism in order to maintain living standard in rural areas of Pakistan.

The meeting was also briefed about rural tourism being practiced in various agricultural countries of the world. In Finland, he said, it usually denoted rented cottages and catering services in the country; in Hungary it was about low-priced accommodation in villages and in Slovenia. it implied tourism on family farms, with guests living with the farmer's family or in a guesthouse and visiting the farm for meals and tours. He was confident that rural tourism in Pakistan would also prove to be extremely successful.

"We should provide a chance to the citizens of urban areas as well as foreigners from other countries to learn about our rural culture and heritage which will definitely benefit the national economy," he concluded.

