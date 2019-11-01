UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI Proposes To Promote "Rural Tourism"

PCJCCI proposes to promote

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan on Thursday proposed to promote the Chinese model of "Rural Tourism" in Pakistan.

The proposal was floated at a meeting of PCJCCI Think Tank, here at Chamber premises. The meeting was also attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and Executive Committee.

Zarak Khan said that Pakistan was known as a tourist paradise and a special interest destination for world tourists.

He said that villages of northern areas of Pakistan were rich in culture and tourism resources, which could be upgraded by developing better accommodation, food, shopping markets and infrastructure facilities.

In order to maintain the standard of living in the rural areas of Pakistan, the government should develop a long-term strategy to promote rural tourism, the Think Tank proposed.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said that Pakistan had a lot of attractions for the world tourists in the field of rural tourism, adding that the people of developed world had a craze for knowledge about traditional ways of life, arts and crafts and they could easily be attracted to visit rural areas in Pakistan.

He maintained that the development of rural tourism in Pakistan would also open up employment opportunities to the rural workers at their door-steps.

