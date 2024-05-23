PCJCCI, UMT Celebrate Anniversary Of Pakistan China Diplomatic Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI)
organized a session for the celebration of Pakistan and China diplomatic
relations at the PCJCCI Secretariat, here.
Moazzam Ali Ghurki, the President PCJCCI, said that Pakistan and China established these relations on 21 May 1951; this bond had been developed on the strength of its successive achievements, and had become formidable with each passing day and year.
Col Ashraf, an Executive Committee Member PCJCCI, said while sharing his views on this auspicious occasion that:" I believe the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other".
Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said that the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources could bring about revolutionary changes in the region. "It is quite clear that (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China" he added.
He shared that the friendship started almost 70 years ago and it had been further strengthened with every passing decade.
Nazir Hussain, former additional foreign secretary and chairman Standing Committee on Strategy and International Relations PCJCCI, said that the rising of China as an international economic power was proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day. Along with the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors were also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations.
Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said while highlighting the importance of the CPEC in the ongoing scenario, PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language.
