PCM fines 76 shops for overcharging

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates (PCM) of Bahawalpur district visited 601 shops and markets on September 10 and September 11 and found irregularities at 76 places.

Fine of Rs 110200 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district to secure rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.