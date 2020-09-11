UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCM Fines 76 Shops For Overcharging

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

PCM fines 76 shops for overcharging

Price Control Magistrates (PCM) of Bahawalpur district visited 601 shops and markets on September 10 and September 11 and found irregularities at 76 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates (PCM) of Bahawalpur district visited 601 shops and markets on September 10 and September 11 and found irregularities at 76 places.

Fine of Rs 110200 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district to secure rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price September Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist profes ..

6 minutes ago

Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Communications & Works minister pays homage to Qua ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt to transform country as envisioned by Qua ..

6 minutes ago

River Indus continues to run in medium, low flood: ..

11 minutes ago

Administration to remove illegal fences around edu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.