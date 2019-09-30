UrduPoint.com
PCMA For Uniform Sales Tax For Local Manufacturers, Importers

Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:38 PM

PCMA for uniform sales tax for local manufacturers, importers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) on Monday complained that a notification of SRO 1002(I)/2019 dated Sept 6, 2019 had created discrimination against the local manufacturing industry supplying input to the export oriented units (EOUs) as the step had added to the problems of country's chemical industry along with other sectors of domestic manufacturing units.

A PCMA spokesperson said in a media statement issued here that through the SRO, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) made amendments to Export Oriented Units and Small Medium Enterprises Rules 2008 whereby EOUs were able to import input goods without the payment of sales tax whereas the same input goods supplied by local manufacturers would attract the levy of sales tax.

This discriminatory treatment between the imported input goods and similar locally manufactured input goods would result in the closure of the import substitution local industry while encouraging unnecessary imports.

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturing Association (PCMA) therefore demands immediate intervention of the government in this matter of great significance so to ensure that there was no discrimination between imported and local input goods procured by the EOUs, particularly with respect to the levy of sales tax, he added.

Either sales tax should be payable on both imported input goods and the local input goods or both the local and imported input goods for EOUs be exempted from the levy and collection of sales tax.

If not corrected immediately, the local industry was at disadvantage and did not have level playing field vis-a-vis imports, he claimed.

Continuation of this situation, he feared, would result in closure of local manufacturing industry leading to unemployment, revenue loss to the exchequer and drain of valuable foreign exchange of the country.

"It may be reiterated that chemical industry with a huge potential of imports substitution is a silent but positive contributor in country's balance of payments deficit as a Dollar saved equals a dollar earned," he concluded.

