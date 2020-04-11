PCMD likely to perform 800 corona test daily by end of April

Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi is expected to perform 800 coronavirus test daily, as Sindh Government approved Rs 58.28 millions for completion of Biosafety Level - III (BSL-III) laboratory at the PCMD's National Institute of Virology (PCMD).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi is expected to perform 800 coronavirus test daily, as Sindh Government approved Rs 58.28 millions for completion of Biosafety Level - III (BSL-III) laboratory at the PCMD's National Institute of Virology (PCMD).

It was important to mention that the BSL-III facility could only start its working subject to the availability of kits. Sindh Government will provide Dr. Panjwani Center the validated kits from NDMA so that the virology center could start receiving and processing of samples from April 23, 2020, he added.

Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed these views on Saturday while speaking at the meeting of virology experts held at the National Institute of Virology, said a statement.