"PCMD-Royan Institute Webinar Series" to start from April 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PMCD) in collaboration with other departments has planned to arrange a series of webinar titled "PCMD-Royan Institute Webinar Series" to provide knowledge about the Biomedical Sciences.

The webinars are being arranged by PMCD in coordination with Royan Institute, Iran and SIREN, an official informed.

The webinar series is based on the current topics of Biomedical Sciences and will provide basic as well as advanced knowledge, skills and academic connections and expert opinions from renowned researchers of both institutes.

Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, in collaboration with Sindh Innovation, Research, and education Network (SIREN) regularly organizes popular lectures on the topics of general interest and need.

The official conveyed that the first webinar of this series titled "Perinatal Stem Cell Derivatives for the Regeneration of Spinal Cord Injury" will be held on April 20.

The objective of the webinar is to discuss how perinatal stem cells could impact the future of regenerative medicine, provide basic insight of perinatal stem cell and its role in the management of spinal cord injuries. This webinar will give insight about the therapeutic potentials of stem cells and their derivatives for regeneration of the damaged spinal cord.

Target audience: All undergraduate and graduate students as well as scientists and researchers working in the fields of molecular biomedicine, stem cells and regenerative medicine, tissue engineering and other biomedical disciplines.

The Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) is a constituent center of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS).

The main objective of the Center is to develop an understanding regarding common diseases in Pakistan in order to develop effective diagnostic tools and affordable treatments by using molecular medicinal, chemical and computational methods and to train highly qualified manpower in the emerging new fields of molecular medicine and drug development.

The Royan Institute is an Iranian clinical, research and educational institute dedicated to biomedical, translational and clinical researches, stem cell research and infertility treatment. It is a public non-profitable organization affiliated to Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research.�It was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani�as a research institute for Reproductive Biomedicine and infertility treatments. In 1998 this institute was approved by Ministry of Health as Cell Based Research Center with over 46 scientific members and 186 lab technicians.