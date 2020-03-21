PCMD strengthens COVID-19 diagnostic capacity of The Indus Hospital

The working capacity of The Indus Hospital (TIH), offering coronavirus (Covid-19) infection diagnosis services to the public, has been tripled during past few days due to active support of National Institute of Virology, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The working capacity of The Indus Hospital (TIH), offering coronavirus (Covid-19) infection diagnosis services to the public, has been tripled during past few days due to active support of National Institute of Virology, Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

Prof.Dr.M.Iqbal Choudhary sharing details of the arrangement in a meeting of virology experts here Saturday said National Institute of Virology has provided four Real-Time PCR machines and qualified virology experts to the hospital so that working burden of diagnosis could be handled easily.

The senior researcher, also the Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi said TIH working in collaboration with the provincial government was facing immense work-load in the process of diagnosis due to increasing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh.

Major challenge in our country is our limited diagnostic capabilities, he said reminding that WHO has declared timely diagnosis of the disease a crucial requirement to contain spread of COVID-19, as undetected infected individuals are the biggest source of its spread in the communities.

"Keeping in view the challenge Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research has decided to run a major joint operation placing four state of the art RT-PCR machines coupled with trained personnel at the disposal of TIH," he elaborated.

About PCRs (Polymerase Chain Reactions), he said these are the sophisticated machines on which actual tests of Covid-19 are carried out.

Prof. Choudhary claimed that through the help of the ICCBS, the current testing capacity of the Indus lab has increased from 800 to 2,400 daily.

"We think it is an excellent example of a university based research center helping the national health care system at the time of national health emergency," he said.

The researcher was of the opinion that precaution was the only weapon to fight against the emerging threat of the novel coronavirus.

He said the National Institute of Virology was actively engaged in producing quality researches besides capacity building of researchers who could play their due role in the areas of research and development in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Rashid, senior research officer of the institute of virology, Dr. Ammar Ather besides others.