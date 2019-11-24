UrduPoint.com
PCMEA Asks Govt To Make Public Details Of Rs 300 Billion Incentive Package

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:24 PM

PCMEA asks govt to make public details of Rs 300 billion incentive package

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th November, 2019) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday demanded the government to make public the details of that additional amount worth Rs 300 billion going to be given to exporters on concessional basis.PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir expressed these views while addressing a joint session of both the circles of the association held here today to deliberate on the issues being faced by handmade carpet industry.Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Association's Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Akbar Mali, Major (R) Akhter Nazir and others were also present on this occasion.Aslam Tahir also demanded the government to pay the exporters on the wake of Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) claims for encouraging exporters and enhancing the volume of exports in the country.He further said the previous governments also announced to give incentives for increasing export volume from three to six percent but no single penny was ever given to exports in this regard.

He further said the government should patronize the handmade carpet industry as this is beset with multiple problems.

He said the government should give special incentive packages to those sectors which are providing job opportunities to villagers as well as women.Aslam Tahir said if the government announces to patronize this carpet industry, we give guarantee to all the concerned quarters of not only strengthening this industry but also providing jobs at rural areas in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He further said the government should seek proposals and suggestions from manufacturers and exporters prior to chalk out any economic policy.

"The government should take such steps which would help the exporters to avail investment opportunities and funds for enhancing export volume and in this regard, the positive step which the government can take immediately is initiating payments of that amount which is due on wake of DLTL without any delay," he concluded.

