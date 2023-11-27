PCMEA delegation calls on Turkiye Consul General

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A delegation of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), led by Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, called on Consul General of Turkiye Durmus Bastug at his office on Sunday.

Senior leaders Abdul Latif Malik, Shahid Hasan Sheikh and Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir were included in the delegation.

In the meeting, Pakistan-Turkiye relations, especially the promotion of bilateral trade, the heavy duty imposed on the import of Pakistani hand-made carpets to Turkiye and the difficulties faced by Pakistani exporters in obtaining visas were discussed.

Consul General Durmus Bastug while welcoming the delegation on arrival at the consulate said that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries in the true sense and the hearts of the people of both countries also beat together. “Pakistan and Turkiye have always adopted a unified stand on various international issues, which is proof of their strong relations,” he added.

He said that Turkiye wants to increase the current volume of trade with Pakistan and effective efforts have been made for this in the recent past. Turkish investors are also interested in investing in various sectors in Pakistan, which will not only strengthen the relations between the two countries, but also develop the economy of Pakistan, adding he appreciate the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council by Pakistan to attract foreign investment.

The delegation of the Carpet Association presented recommendations to the Consul General Durmus Bastug regarding the export of Pakistan's handmade carpets to Turkiye, the elimination of the difficulties faced in obtaining visas and the increase in exchanges between the two countries at the delegation level.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf thanked Durmus Bastug for inviting him to visit the consulate and said that this type of meetings and contacts will further strengthen the relations between the two countries. “The recommendations that have been submitted to the Consul General will also be sent to the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan so that progress can be made on them at the government level as well,” he added.

He said that Pakistan Carpet Association is doing more than its capacity to promote exports and our government is also appealed to patronize the industry of handmade carpets, which is considered as the hallmark of Pakistan in the world, adding he said by doing this, valuable foreign exchange will be earned for the country and employment opportunities will also be available to the people.

On this occasion, the delegation also presented a souvenir to the Consul General of Turkiye while the delegation was assured that the recommendations presented by them will be taken into consideration.