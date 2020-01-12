UrduPoint.com
PCMEA For Comprehensive Policy On Int'l Exhibitions To Boost Exports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

PCMEA for comprehensive policy on int'l exhibitions to boost exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday suggested the government to chalk out a comprehensive policy on international exhibitions to give boost to country's exports.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir expressed these views in a meeting with Association's office-bearers here. Senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Maj (retd) Akhter Nazir, Muhammad Akbar and others were also present.

He called for ensuring active participation of Pakistani carpet exporters in 'Domotex Exhibition-2020' being held in Germany.

He said PCMEA delegation participating in Domotex Exhibition-2020 would hold important business-to-business meetings with carpet manufacturers, investors and buyers from other countries and this would help increase Pakistan's carpet exports volume.

PCMEA Chairman was of the view that such exhibitions were the best medium for Pakistani carpet exporters to display their products to attract foreign buyers and the government should also exploit these events through financial assistances to those exporters who want to participate in these exhibitions.

Aslam Tahir urged the government to give an incentive package to carpet exporters, besides envisaging a comprehensive policy for international exhibitions. He also demanded the government to ensure settlement of refund as soon as possible to end dearth of capitals for carpet manufacturers.

