PCMEA for single-country exhibition to boost carpet exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday urged the government to take effective steps for holding single-country carpet exhibitions to boost Pakistan's exports.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir made this demand in a joint session of the PCMEA circles here.

Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Association's vice chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, central senior leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik, Major (R) Akhter Nazir and prominent entities were also attended the meeting.

Aslam Tahir also demanded the government to chalk out a comprehensive trade policy keeping in view international market trends, besides fixing sector-wise export targets that would be achieved within given time frame to generate economic activities in the country.

The joint session also reviewed the schedules of upcoming international exhibitions and demanded the government to enhance their subsidy amount so that they could participate in these exhibitions.

Aslam Tahir suggested that Pakistan should participate in international exhibitions so that local carpet manufacturers could exhibit their products to attract foreign buyers, besides getting access to global markets.

He added that exporters of handmade carpets were facing multiple challenges and they were in dire need of incentives and facilities to meet these challenges.

Aslam Tahir also apprised the participants of the meeting that foreign buyers, who participated in carpet international exhibition recently held in Lahore, were in touch with them and they were taking further steps to cement these relations so that it would help boost exports.