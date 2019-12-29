PCMEA seeks govt support to capture world market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir Sundy said Pakistan's Carpet Industry has great potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and it could contribute substantially to country's export revenues annually.

He expressed these views while chairing the Accosiation's meeting here, while Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Association's Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik and others were also present.

Aslam Tahir said that the government should provide them all possible support to carpet manufacturers to display their products in international exhibitions and departmental stores abroad. He also demanded to make sure that carpet industry would be given special incentives in the proposed trade policy.

He said the government's policies to boost export were good omen, however, he demanded to take them into confidence for devising exports policies. He added that there was dire need to increase the volume of exports to strengthen national economy for which government should continue to make business and exports friendly initiatives.

PCMEA Chairman was of the view that Pakistan needed to develop the best strategy to fully exploit Pak-China Free Trade Agreement and the government should also help carpet exporters to seize space in departmental and super stores in foreign countries.

He also suggested the government to take measures to reduce cost of production and provide facilities to exporters to achieve result oriented targets.