PCMEA Seeks Govt Support To Revitalize Carpet Industry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday demanded the government to patronize hand-made carpet industry that would substantially help alleviate poverty from Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of the Association's North Circle Committee here, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid urged the government to announce a special incentive package for carpet industry, adding that it would not only help the government in industrial promotion and revenue generation but also create jobs for rural youth.

He said, "The carpet industry is facing multiple problems and situation is now getting worse as there is no new investment in this industry. Although, the PCMEA and Carpet Training Institute were taking every possible step for revival of the industry, the government's support was direly needed in this regard".

Sheikh Aamer Khalid said, Pakistan's carpet industry still has great potential especially jobs creation for rural women at their doorstep. He demanded the government to must consider the PCMEA proposals regarding revival of carpet industry.

During the meeting, different committees were constituted to find out solutions of carpet industry's problems.

Chairman PCMEA Muhammad Aslam Tahir chaired the meeting, while Chairman Carpet Training Institute Pervez Hanif, Senior Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed and others also attended the meeting.

