PCMs directed to visit markets on daily basis to provide relief to citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the Price Control Magistrates (PCMs) to visit markets and mandis on daily basis so that the people could be provided relief and get rid of artificial price hike.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner has instructed that all-out efforts should be made to control prices of daily use items.

He directed the officers to ensure that fruits and vegetables are sold in open markets with difference of 20 percent from Mandis.

Action in accordance with the law should also be taken against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.

He informed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective implementation of the price control mechanism to provide necessary relief to citizens.

The CM had directed the administration to ensure quality control as well as strict monitoring of prices of essential items in markets.

He said those creating artificial price hike should be dealt with iron hands and the administration should continue with its indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers.

He said action should be initiated against those selling items at exorbitant rates and reiterated that availability of daily-use items according to fixed rates should be ensured. He said the government would go to any extent to maintain effective price control system.

The Commissioner on the directives of the Punjab government instructed the officials to take special measures in Rawalpindi division to control price hike and take action against the people involved in selling the edibles at higher prices.

The magistrates were directed to monitor prices of essential commodities in all markets, model bazaars and Sunday bazaars falling in their respective areas on a daily basis and would have to submit daily progress reports.

