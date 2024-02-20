PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Population Council Pakistan (PCP) on Tuesday called on the leaders to focus on balancing population growth and resources at all government levels.

The PCP expressed the hope that from the outset both the Prime Minister and chief ministers of the four provinces would address the challenges of balancing population growth with available resources.

At a media meeting by Population Council Pakistan, senior Director of Programs Dr. Ali Mir, Project Director Samia Ali, Senior Communication Officer Ikram Ahad, and Central Vice President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Saleem Shahid, along with participants from all provinces stressed the need for balancing population growth and resources at all government levels.

The participants emphasized that attaining the Sustainable Development Goals will establish a durable policy framework, guiding all future governments in a positive direction, said a news release issued here.

The participants stressed that the new government will lay the foundation for a lasting policy towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals which will set a positive direction for all future governments.

The PCP has presented the analysis of the election manifestos of the four major political parties of the country.

The participants emphasized the importance of harnessing the growing population to create economic opportunities for diverse groups of people. They also warned that the increasing population in Pakistan is straining the country's resources, particularly its limited natural resources, and could lead to a crisis soon. In all such situations, it is important for the main political parties of the country to realize the ground realities and ensure the implementation of the election manifesto presented in the recent elections.

The participants said that media persons have a heavy national responsibility to keep reminding various government figures and party leaders at key events and gatherings of the priorities of the manifesto presented on population welfare and other questions. The participants also expressed commitment that questions would be raised to make the political figure accountable in the society on the balance of population and resources.

They added that serious problems of the growing population receive continuous attention from the leadership, and in this context, the continuity of coordinated policies and initiatives at national and provincial levels should be maintained.