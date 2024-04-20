Open Menu

PCP Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate Discuss Matters Pertaining To Media Codes Of Ethics

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), Arshad Khan Jadoon, and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan Nasir Saturday pertaining matters about media codes of ethics and press freedom.

During the meeting, the CPC chairman congratulated the Senate's Deputy Chairman on assuming office, said a news release.

Arshad Jadoon briefed the Deputy Chairman regarding the functioning and role of the Press Council of Pakistan.

He said that the PCP is dedicated to ensuring press freedom in the country while also being resolute in its efforts to combat false and fabricated news.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate pledged his full support to the PCP in its efforts to curb false and fabricated news.

He emphasized collaboration between the two entities to advance the nation's media landscape.

