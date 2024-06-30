Open Menu

PCP Chairman Expresses Unwavering Commitment To Supporting Journalists

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), Arshad Khan Jadoon, on Sunday said that the PCP is undergoing a systematic revival to leverage its extensive influence and critical resources in combating fake news and addressing journalists' issues.

While inaugurating PF 92 tv in Paris, he expressed the PCP's unwavering commitment to supporting journalists in every circumstance, said a news release received here.

He underscored the significance of timely truth and the importance of speaking out against incumbent dignitaries when necessary. "Labeling anyone as a liar without evidence is unjustifiable.

Journalists should refrain from reporting social media news without verification," he urged.

Hamza Taj, CEO of FP92 TV, said that FP92 TV aims to highlight the cultures and news interests of both France and Pakistan, as well as to share the perspectives of the Pakistani community in France and the EU region.

During the ceremony, senior journalist Sahibzada Attique and members of both the Pakistani and French communities were present.

A renowned Pakistani community leader in France, Mubarik Khan, welcomed Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon and expressed gratitude for his participation in the event.

