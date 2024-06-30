PCP Chairman Expresses Unwavering Commitment To Supporting Journalists
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), Arshad Khan Jadoon, on Sunday said that the PCP is undergoing a systematic revival to leverage its extensive influence and critical resources in combating fake news and addressing journalists' issues.
While inaugurating PF 92 tv in Paris, he expressed the PCP's unwavering commitment to supporting journalists in every circumstance, said a news release received here.
He underscored the significance of timely truth and the importance of speaking out against incumbent dignitaries when necessary. "Labeling anyone as a liar without evidence is unjustifiable.
Journalists should refrain from reporting social media news without verification," he urged.
Hamza Taj, CEO of FP92 TV, said that FP92 TV aims to highlight the cultures and news interests of both France and Pakistan, as well as to share the perspectives of the Pakistani community in France and the EU region.
During the ceremony, senior journalist Sahibzada Attique and members of both the Pakistani and French communities were present.
A renowned Pakistani community leader in France, Mubarik Khan, welcomed Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon and expressed gratitude for his participation in the event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training of PTC members completed in state-run schools of KP10 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram in Kohat20 minutes ago
-
Thieves drove away eight small animals in car in two incidents20 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for working tirelessly towards fostering dialogue, promoting mutual respect40 minutes ago
-
Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy50 minutes ago
-
SDPO seeks people’s cooperation for peaceful conduct of Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Flour mill sealed over profiteering1 hour ago
-
SRB surpasses record revenue collection target for 2023-241 hour ago
-
Dacoits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested for sexual assaulting a minor girl2 hours ago
-
Man shot and injured over putting up resistance during robbery in Taxila2 hours ago
-
Man shot dead by unknown outlaws2 hours ago