PCP chairman reaffirms commitment to press freedom, media ethics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) Arshad Khan Jadoon has reiterated the Council's strong commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression and upholding media ethics.

In a meeting with Arshad Ansari, the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and President of the Lahore Press Club, he highlighted the Council's ongoing efforts to support and protect journalists across the country.

"Our Primary focus is to serve the journalist community and ensure their well-being," he added.

He outlined several initiatives the PCP is undertaking, including research into legal protections for journalists and addressing the challenges they face in the current media landscape.

He also highlighted that the PCP is undergoing a systematic review aimed at enhancing its role in combating fake news and resolving issues that journalists encounter. He expressed his gratitude for the delegation's visit and reaffirmed the Council's dedication to supporting journalistic organizations.

During the meeting, Arshad Ansari congratulated the chairman on his appointment and highlighted the challenges that journalists face.

He commended the Chairman's efforts to revitalize the Press Council and assured the full support of the journalistic community in these endeavors.