PCP chairman visits APP, felicitates newly elected union body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairman Printing Council of Pakistan (PCP) Arshad Jadoon on Monday visited APP Office here and congratulated the newly elected union body, while expressing best wishes. The distinguished guests were extended a warm welcome.

Noted APP journalist Taimoor Jadoon and Famous Tiktoker Yasir Shami included the delegation.

President APP Employees Union Rana Abdul Rehman, General Secretary Ali Asghar, Dr Saeed Ahmad Ali extended a warm welcome to the guests. The Union body accompanied the delegation and also visited various sections of Radio Pakistan.

In an exclusive introduction, Rana Abdul Rehman said that APP remains committed to excellent journalistic traditions by covering objective and accurate reporting, observing code of ethics with regard to responsible journalism.

Expressing his views during APP visit, the Chairman PCP said that APP is the unsung hero of the media industry. It is is providing a vital service. He said it provides companionship to many in our community and worldwide, adding, APP provides crucial emergency information during disasters and in any challenging time.

Famous Tiktoker Yasir Shami on this occasion appreciated various APP services and shared personal experiences, he faced during accomplishments of various Vlogs and tasks.