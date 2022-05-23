PCP disposes of 98 percent complaints received in last four years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) has processed and closed as many as 4,595,787 complaints from out of a total of 4,710,199 complaints received since inauguration on October 28, 2018.

According to a written reply to the question of MNA Ms Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar during question hour in National Assembly,Minister Incharge of the Prime Minister's office told that 98 percent complaints had already been disposed of.

Approximately 3,300 complaints on average were received per day on PCP since its inauguration of PCP on October 28, 2018.

Regarding feedback of complaints, he said nearly 46 percent positive feedback was received from citizen.

He said resolution of public complaints on PCP was a continuous process that involves multi organizational role.

Sharing details of complaints received in January, 2022, he said nearly 116,745 complaints were received; while 116,790 complaints were disposed of; 70,678 feedback were received including 25,495 positive feedback.

In February, PCP received 104,063 complaints and disposed of 112,559 complaints. Some 63,716 feedback were received including 22,678 positive complaints.

In March, a total of 109,532 complaints were lodged. Of which 134,647 disposed of. Nearly 60,713 feedback was received including 21,317 complaints.

In April, as many as 55,418 complaints were received by PCP. Of which 99,428 complaints were disposed of. While positive feedback was 13,614 from out of 38,498 feedback received.

In May, as many as 14,996 complaints were received and 15,585 were disposed of. As many as 4,262 total feedback were received including 1,495 positive feedback.