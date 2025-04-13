PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar to bid farewell to two distinguished physical rehabilitation professionals embarking on international employment opportunities.

Occupational Therapist Maria Gohar is heading to Ireland for a new position, while Speech-Language Pathologist Tariq Farooqi is beginning a new chapter of his career in Qatar. Both professionals were highly commended for their dedicated services to PCP, and commemorative shields were presented to them by Chairman of the board of Governors, Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman.

The event was attended by the Chief Executive of the Center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Director Rehabilitation Dr Aamir Zeb, senior administrative officers, and other staff members, who extended their best wishes to the departing experts.

Speakers at the ceremony expressed pride in the fact that professionals trained at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar are proving their expertise on a global scale. However, concerns were also raised over the growing trend of skilled individuals seeking employment abroad due to limited resources and development opportunities in various sectors, including healthcare, within the country.

The Center’s administration expressed hope that dedicated and talented professionals like Maria Gohar and Tariq Farooqi will never forget their roots, their identity, or the people they began their careers with and that they will continue to make Pakistan proud while working overseas.