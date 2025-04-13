PCP Farewells Two Specialists For For Overseas Assignments
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A ceremony was held at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar to bid farewell to two distinguished physical rehabilitation professionals embarking on international employment opportunities.
Occupational Therapist Maria Gohar is heading to Ireland for a new position, while Speech-Language Pathologist Tariq Farooqi is beginning a new chapter of his career in Qatar. Both professionals were highly commended for their dedicated services to PCP, and commemorative shields were presented to them by Chairman of the board of Governors, Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman.
The event was attended by the Chief Executive of the Center, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Director Rehabilitation Dr Aamir Zeb, senior administrative officers, and other staff members, who extended their best wishes to the departing experts.
Speakers at the ceremony expressed pride in the fact that professionals trained at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar are proving their expertise on a global scale. However, concerns were also raised over the growing trend of skilled individuals seeking employment abroad due to limited resources and development opportunities in various sectors, including healthcare, within the country.
The Center’s administration expressed hope that dedicated and talented professionals like Maria Gohar and Tariq Farooqi will never forget their roots, their identity, or the people they began their careers with and that they will continue to make Pakistan proud while working overseas.
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments6 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in Kohat pond6 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience6 minutes ago
-
7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues16 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang16 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts urged to combat infant mortality16 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience16 minutes ago
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death26 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 2126 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police26 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve over death of Kodu46 minutes ago