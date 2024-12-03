PCP holds special function on International day of PwDs

Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) here on Tuesday organized special function in connection with international day of persons with disabilities (PwDs) with active participation from individuals with disabilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) here on Tuesday organized special function in connection with international day of persons with disabilities (PwDs) with active participation from individuals with disabilities.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, and Mian Muhammad Umar Member Provincial Assembly, have highly praised the pivotal role of PCP and its visionary head Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas in the comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation of PwDs.

They emphasized that the invaluable services of such institutions become more prominent on the occasion of the International Day of PwDs.

Institution like PCP, they maintained, serve as exemplary model across the country, preventing people with disabilities from succumbing to bed sores, isolation and neglect at their homes.

The event at the Paraplegic Center saw the participation of a large number of faculty heads, and students from various educational and medical institutions.

Alongside the ceremony, the PCP lawn hosted counters showcasing services provided by different organizations as well as food stalls.

The Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Center, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, highlighted significance of the day and the center's contributions in treating and rehabilitating people with spinal cord injuries, children with clubfoot, and those on the autism spectrum.

He also highlighted the manufacturing of customized wheelchairs at PCP.

Additionally, the Director of the Youth Ehsaas Program, Ruhullah Mishwani, elaborated KP govt initiatives for the welfare and economic empowerment of youth, especially people with disabilities.

Dr and Mrs Ejaz Hussain, philanthropists based in UK, donated PKR 300,000 to support the welfare activities of the Paraplegic Center.

The ceremony featured vibrant programs with active participation from individuals with disabilities, including skits, poetry recitations, and indoor games. Awards were distributed to successful individuals with disabilities, as well as poets and athletes, in recognition of their achievements.

Some of the recognized individuals with disabilities included from Peshawar Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Wisal, Sameera Muzafar, Engineer Sanaullah, Waheedullah Jan, Ehsanullah, Ikhtiyar Gul, Taj Meena, Zawar Noor Zia, from Swabi: Abdul Rasheed, from Bannu: Engr Irfanullah, Samiullah Khan, Sanaullah Khan, from Khyber: Mehnaz Afridi, from Mardan: Syed Khan, from Upper Dir: Akbar Zada, from Lower Dir: Engr Muhammad Imran, Abdul Raziq, from Karak: Muhammad Ali Khattak, from Swat: Muneeb Salam, Umar Khan Umar, from Malakand: Basheer Nangyal, Abrar Ahmed, from Nowshera: Safat Bawar, from Bajaur: Zafar Khan Zafar and from Mardan: Muhammad Adil Adil.

The ceremony accentuated the resilience and achievements of PwDs and underscored the importance of collective efforts for their inclusion and empowerment.