PCP Hosts Workshop On Advanced Orthotics For PWDs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) organized hand-on-workshop on "Advanced Orthotics and its benefits for People with Disabilities (PWDs)" at the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Hayatabad here Thursday.
The aim of the event was to provide rehabilitation experts with awareness on the latest orthotic techniques to improve mobility for PWDs.
The workshop featured Shad Muhammad Khan, CEO of Frontier Medicals UAE and academician at Sharjah University, as the guest speaker. Orthotics specialist Shad Muhammad shared in-depth information on modern methods for enhancing artificial support devices with participants.
Other speakers included Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of the Paraplegic Center; Dr. Amir Zaib, Director of Rehabilitation; Dr. Irfanullah, Director of IPMR at Khyber Medical University; and PNO Nilofer Idrees, who discussed updated progress on the use of artificial intelligence in improving paraplegics mobility through bionic hands, orthopedic shoes, and exoskeleton technology.
The workshop covered various medical topics, including measures for effective treatment and rehabilitation of lower body impairment and the use of walking and non-walking orthotic devices to assist PWDs in standing and walking, aimed at enhancing their quality of life. Participants also discussed the growing employment opportunities in the orthotics field in the Gulf countries, which provides a promising prospect for Pakistani professionals seeking international experience.
Experts in physical rehabilitation from various institutions, along with students, attended the workshop and were awarded e- certificates. The event was a unique opportunity for Peshawar’s healthcare community, reinforcing the Paraplegic Center’s commitment to raising standards in professional skills and patient care in Pakistan.
The Paraplegic Center, operational since 1984 in Hayatabad, Peshawar, is the only institution in Pakistan dedicated to the rehabilitation of PWDs with spinal cord injuries. It provides free treatment to spinal cord injury patients, particularly serving economically disadvantaged groups in Pakistan and neighboring county Afghanistan affected by falls, firing, road accidents, and other incidents. Shad Muhammad Khan praised the progress of the Paraplegic Center under dynamic supervision of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, who reaffirmed the Center’s commitment not only to physical rehabilitation needs but also to fulfilling the psychological, occupational, and social requirements of patients.
Orthotics experts acknowledged that Dr. Ilyas Syed’s effective strategy has created a congenial environment where staff members are engaged in long-term physical rehabilitation processes. Such a comprehensive approach involves physical therapy, psychological support, and vocational training, aiming to reintegrate patients into society as active and productive citizens.
Shad Muhammad Khan also commended the Paraplegic Center's role as a vital institution in spinal cord injury rehabilitation and its vision to become a "Center of Excellence" in the region. He highlighted that this institution, dedicated to research and educational development in physical medicine and rehabilitation, upholds the highest standards of physical rehabilitation and innovation. On this occasion, Dr. Syed Ilyas presented Shad Muhammad Khan with a shield and souvenir in recognition of his contributions to orthotics.
