PCP & LSWF Sign MoU For Free Wheelchair Provision To PWDs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) and Lilsail Wal Mahroom Foundation(LSWF), a welfare organization of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government
Under this agreement, the Foundation will provide financial assistance to the Centre for supplying ten wheelchairs each month. The Centre’s experts will provide high-quality wheelchairs tailored to the physical needs of deserving individuals and offer training on their proper use to enable recipients to lead more independent lives.
The signing ceremony was held at the office of the CEO of the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, with the Foundation represented by Managing Director Musharraf Khan, Finance Officer Ayinullah Jan and Welfare Manager Muhammad Aziz ur Rehman.
Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Foundation for their welfare efforts, stating that this collaboration will be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of persons with different disabilities (PWDs). He described the partnership as an exemplary model of human compassion and social justice.
PCP is a unique institution in Pakistan and Afghanistan, providing free treatment and rehabilitation services to disabled individuals, serving as a beacon of hope for underprivileged youth, women and children.
At the ceremony’s conclusion, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continue joint efforts for the rehabilitation of disabled individuals and to provide them with a dignified life.
