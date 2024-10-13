PCP & MiracleFeet join hands to set free Clubfoot Clinic in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has partnered with MiracleFeet, a leading US-based NGO, to make life-changing clubfoot treatment possible for the children of Azad Kashmir as well.

The partnership has launched a state-of-the-art Ponseti Clubfoot clinic at Helping Hand for Relief & Development's rehabilitation center in Muzaffarabad. This clinic is set to transform the lives of children suffering from clubfoot by providing high-quality, 100% free treatment in AJK as well.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of PCP, played a pioneer role in substantiating the idea wherein he made MiracleFeet's Regional Program Officer, Dr. Faisal Imtiaz, to collaborate with the senior management of Helping Hand in Islamabad. After a series of key meetings between PCP and Helping Hand leaders solidified this partnership. Whereas the Director Rehab and Provincial Clubfoot Program Coordinator, Dr.

Amir Zeb, and PCP's Director of Finance, Mr. Assad Iqbal, held final discussions with the clinical and managerial team of Helping Hand in Muzaffarabad to formally launch it in AJK.

The clinic will offer the Ponseti method—a non-invasive and highly effective treatment for clubfoot—administered by skilled healthcare professionals. This initiative aims to restore mobility, dignity, and hope to children afflicted by the condition, significantly improving their quality of life. Besides this clinic, PCP continues its mission of expanding clubfoot services throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. The vision is simple but powerful: no child with clubfoot should go untreated.

This joint effort will improve mobility and quality of life for children suffering from clubfoot, reduce social stigma and isolation associated with the condition, empower families with hope and confidence and promote inclusivity and foster stronger, healthier communities.

