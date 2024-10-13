PCP & MiracleFeet Join Hands To Set Free Clubfoot Clinic In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has partnered with MiracleFeet, a leading US-based NGO, to make life-changing clubfoot treatment possible for the children of Azad Kashmir as well.
The partnership has launched a state-of-the-art Ponseti Clubfoot clinic at Helping Hand for Relief & Development's rehabilitation center in Muzaffarabad. This clinic is set to transform the lives of children suffering from clubfoot by providing high-quality, 100% free treatment in AJK as well.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of PCP, played a pioneer role in substantiating the idea wherein he made MiracleFeet's Regional Program Officer, Dr. Faisal Imtiaz, to collaborate with the senior management of Helping Hand in Islamabad. After a series of key meetings between PCP and Helping Hand leaders solidified this partnership. Whereas the Director Rehab and Provincial Clubfoot Program Coordinator, Dr.
Amir Zeb, and PCP's Director of Finance, Mr. Assad Iqbal, held final discussions with the clinical and managerial team of Helping Hand in Muzaffarabad to formally launch it in AJK.
The clinic will offer the Ponseti method—a non-invasive and highly effective treatment for clubfoot—administered by skilled healthcare professionals. This initiative aims to restore mobility, dignity, and hope to children afflicted by the condition, significantly improving their quality of life. Besides this clinic, PCP continues its mission of expanding clubfoot services throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. The vision is simple but powerful: no child with clubfoot should go untreated.
This joint effort will improve mobility and quality of life for children suffering from clubfoot, reduce social stigma and isolation associated with the condition, empower families with hope and confidence and promote inclusivity and foster stronger, healthier communities.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thunderstorm predicted for Karachi16 seconds ago
-
EUM orgainzes int'l symposium on Al, data analysis in applied linguistics20 seconds ago
-
Ceremony held to sensitize people about dengue virus26 seconds ago
-
Kohat tunnel reopened30 seconds ago
-
All pending cases from 2017 to 2023 resolved: CCPO34 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 11 meters, removes six extensions49 seconds ago
-
12 dead, 1585 injured in 1482 RTCs in Punjab54 seconds ago
-
PhD scholar defends research on anticancer properties of herbal tea1 minute ago
-
905 dengue cases reported last week40 minutes ago
-
International Girl Child Day marked at Women University40 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat hold session on significance of Ghazal41 minutes ago
-
Four killed over property issue in Kolai Palas41 minutes ago