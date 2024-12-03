Open Menu

PCP Observes International Day Of PWDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PCP observes International Day of PWDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), December 3 is being observed in Peshawar, like elsewhere in the country.

The Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has arranged a special ceremony to mark the day, that was addressed by the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, as the guest of honor while Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas CEO of PCP highlighted the importance of observing this global day.

The ceremony featured a colorful program, including skits, poetry recitation, and indoor games, all centered around the participation of persons with disabilities.

Stalls were also set up in the lawns of the Paraplegic Center, showcasing the services and contrition of various educational and medical institutions, as well as food stalls.

Students and faculty members from various universities and colleges in Peshawar, as well as heads of medical institutions attend the ceremony. Four categories were formed for the stalls of educational and medical institutions.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar December Khyber Medical University All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

13 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

13 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

13 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

13 hours ago
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

13 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

13 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

13 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

13 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

13 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan