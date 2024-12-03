PCP observes International Day of PWDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), December 3 is being observed in Peshawar, like elsewhere in the country.

The Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has arranged a special ceremony to mark the day, that was addressed by the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, as the guest of honor while Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas CEO of PCP highlighted the importance of observing this global day.

The ceremony featured a colorful program, including skits, poetry recitation, and indoor games, all centered around the participation of persons with disabilities.

Stalls were also set up in the lawns of the Paraplegic Center, showcasing the services and contrition of various educational and medical institutions, as well as food stalls.

Students and faculty members from various universities and colleges in Peshawar, as well as heads of medical institutions attend the ceremony. Four categories were formed for the stalls of educational and medical institutions.

