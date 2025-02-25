Open Menu

PCP Provides Fruit Cart To Physically Disabled Hafiz-e-Quran

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PCP provides fruit cart to physically disabled Hafiz-e-Quran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), handed over a fruit-laden cart to Qari Saqib, a physically disabled and extremely impoverished Hafiz-e-Quran, in a simple yet impressive ceremony thus enabling him to earn a respectable livelihood.

This initiative was undertaken by the Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), a welfare organization for persons with disabilities, in collaboration with the international NGO Equally Able USA.

On this occasion, Dr. Ilyas Syed led a collective prayer for blessings in Qari Saqib’s business and advised him to adhere to the principles of halal earnings, quality of goods, and hygiene, as emphasized in Islamic teachings.

The event was attended by FoP Chairman Sanaullah, General Secretary Engr IrfanUllah, and other office bearers, along with staff members of the Paraplegic Center, who appreciated this effort and reaffirmed their commitment to further welfare initiatives.

A few days ago, Friends of Paraplegics received information about Qari Saqib, who was struggling with severe financial difficulties living near Jameel Chowk, Ring Road Peshawar.

Despite earning only Rs 6k per month by teaching children, he was solely responsible for supporting his two disabled sisters and an ailing mother, along with managing household chores. Due to his extreme poverty, he was also unable to bear the expenses of his marriage.

Recognizing his dire situation, the Friends of Paraplegics, with the support of the US organization Equally Able, urgently arranged for a cart along with an initial stock of fruit for him.

Addressing the event, Dr. Ilyas Syed praised the spirit of service among persons with disabilities, emphasizing that compassion and mutual support are key factors in the progress of nations. He commended the office bearers of the welfare organization for their humanitarian mission and expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to flourish, fostering a culture of social welfare and self-sufficiency.

