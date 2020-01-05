UrduPoint.com
PCP Registers Over 1,000 Transgender, 3,163 Complaints Redressed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

PCP registers over 1,000 transgender, 3,163 complaints redressed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The public sector departments have so far resolved more than 3,100 complaints of transgender, which were received via Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) launched by the government to ensure good governance through public participation.

Out of total 3,900 registered complaints on the PCP by the transgender, as many as 3163 complaints had been resolved during the last 14 months, an official source in the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) told APP. Some 529 complaints were recently lodged whereas 208 complaints were in process to be resolved, he added.

The PCP, the brainchild of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, was aimed at prompt redressal of public grievances through enhanced coordination among public sector departments.

He said 1,719 complaints were filed in 'other's' category from Punjab, 1,155 Islamabad, 470 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 421 Sindh, 102 Balochistan, 31 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 02 from Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We have not introduced a separate category specifying transgender, but I can assure that all those who register themselves in 'other's' neither belong to male nor female gender," he said while responding to a query.

At the moment, the official said as many as 1,057 transgender had been registered with the PCP. Punjab topped the list with 646, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, registering some 176.

He said most of their complaints were related to municipal services, energy and power sector, education, health, Law and Order, and others.

So far, the PCP had received more than 1.6 million total complaints, out of which over 1.4 million had been redressed, witnessing 90.57 per cent redressal rate, the official said.

