Open Menu

PCP Rejuvenated To Tackle Journalists’ Issues, Fake News

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PCP rejuvenated to tackle journalists’ issues, fake news

The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) was being systematically revived to use its wide influence and crucial resources in combating fake news, and tackling journalist’s issues, Chairman PCP Arshad Khan Jadoon said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) was being systematically revived to use its wide influence and crucial resources in combating fake news, and tackling journalist’s issues, Chairman PCP Arshad Khan Jadoon said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Freedom of Press with Responsibility,” he underscored the PCP's unwavering commitment to standing by journalists in every circumstance.

The event, dedicated to celebrating World Press Freedom, featured speeches from prominent journalists, lawyers, and other participants.

Prominent Journalist, Fauzia Shahid emphasized the significance of timely truth, stressing the importance of speaking out against the incumbent dignitaries when necessary. "

Without evidence, labeling anyone as a liar is unjustifiable. Journalists should refrain from reporting social media news without verification," she added.

Naveed Akbar of the Parliamentary Reporters Association acknowledged that journalists confronted numerous challenges but stressed the importance of introspection.

He emphasized the need to enhance defamation laws to prevent slanderous attacks.

Matiullah Jan stated that PCP caters to media consumers and newspaper readers.

Additionally, PCP is authorized to receive complaints against institutions.

He said that PCP undertook research on the legal protections afforded to journalists and share insights into the difficulties they confront.

Ali Raza Alvi emphasized that responsible journalism involved practicing self-censorship, while also noting that the media tarnished politicians’ image.

Barrister Urooj Bukhari, a human rights activist, asserted that every Pakistani was entitled to freedom and the right to express themselves.

Senior journalist Haji Nawaz Raza expressed concern over the erosion of journalistic ethics by social media.

He emphasized the need for journalists to respect boundaries, avoid challenging state policies, and resist being utilized as propaganda instruments.

Qazi Adil from Islamabad Bar Council, Shahid Chaudhry of Abbottabad Press Club, Anwar Raza, Muhammad Faiz Chaudhry, Aamir Saeed Abbasi, and President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Riasat Ali Azad also spoke during the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Abbottabad Social Media Lawyers Islamabad High Court Media Event From Share

Recent Stories

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

9 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

2 minutes ago
 More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball ..

More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League

2 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to ..

Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

10 minutes ago
Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matche ..

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

13 minutes ago
 Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, ..

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..

13 minutes ago
 Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

13 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan