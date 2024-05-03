PCP Rejuvenated To Tackle Journalists’ Issues, Fake News
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) was being systematically revived to use its wide influence and crucial resources in combating fake news, and tackling journalist’s issues, Chairman PCP Arshad Khan Jadoon said on Friday
Speaking at a seminar titled “Freedom of Press with Responsibility,” he underscored the PCP's unwavering commitment to standing by journalists in every circumstance.
The event, dedicated to celebrating World Press Freedom, featured speeches from prominent journalists, lawyers, and other participants.
Prominent Journalist, Fauzia Shahid emphasized the significance of timely truth, stressing the importance of speaking out against the incumbent dignitaries when necessary. "
Without evidence, labeling anyone as a liar is unjustifiable. Journalists should refrain from reporting social media news without verification," she added.
Naveed Akbar of the Parliamentary Reporters Association acknowledged that journalists confronted numerous challenges but stressed the importance of introspection.
He emphasized the need to enhance defamation laws to prevent slanderous attacks.
Matiullah Jan stated that PCP caters to media consumers and newspaper readers.
Additionally, PCP is authorized to receive complaints against institutions.
He said that PCP undertook research on the legal protections afforded to journalists and share insights into the difficulties they confront.
Ali Raza Alvi emphasized that responsible journalism involved practicing self-censorship, while also noting that the media tarnished politicians’ image.
Barrister Urooj Bukhari, a human rights activist, asserted that every Pakistani was entitled to freedom and the right to express themselves.
Senior journalist Haji Nawaz Raza expressed concern over the erosion of journalistic ethics by social media.
He emphasized the need for journalists to respect boundaries, avoid challenging state policies, and resist being utilized as propaganda instruments.
Qazi Adil from Islamabad Bar Council, Shahid Chaudhry of Abbottabad Press Club, Anwar Raza, Muhammad Faiz Chaudhry, Aamir Saeed Abbasi, and President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Riasat Ali Azad also spoke during the event.
