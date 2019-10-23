PCP since its inception is performing efficiently as it enables common man to lodge complaint against any department: Azam Khan Swati

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) He said the PCP since its inception was performing efficiently as it enables common man to lodge complaint against any department that was being addressed by the competent team in speedy way.

He said under the parliamentary ministry's grievances wing Ali Muhammad Khan was organizing open Kutchery across the country to resolve the problems of the locals at their door step.

The Prime Minister, he said had directed all the ministries to submit at least one suggestion regarding public welfare before every meeting of the cabinet.

To a query, he said, an application is being developed to control inflation in the country under which essential products would be delivered at people's door on controlled prices.

Swati said in first 13 months of the government the country's economy was improving and hoped that in future more stability would prevail.

He said efforts had also been expedited to stop the smuggling of goods from the country for uplifting of industrial sector, ultimately to ease the public.

To another query, he said the government would welcome opposition's 'Azadi March' protest in Islamabad as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached.

Ali Muhammad Khan said after assuming the charge at the ministry he started work from his constituency to address public grievances, later their complaint redressals were spread across the country.

In Punjab he said, the redressal rate was 66 percent while in Sindh it was 83 percent that was now being improved by the time.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the redressal rate has been increased from 53 to 87 percent and in Balochistan it had improved from 44 to 75 percent.

"We are receiving overwhelming response from the public as they were satisfied from complaint redressal system," he claimed.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring reform in the institutions so the people could get their problems resolved within the department", he said.