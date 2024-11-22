PCP stresses fact-checking, responsible reporting to combat fake news

The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), as part of its commitment to combating fake news, underscored the importance of responsible reporting and the need for meticulous fact-checking before sharing information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), as part of its commitment to combating fake news, underscored the importance of responsible reporting and the need for meticulous fact-checking before sharing information.

The session, exclusively organized for journalists on Friday and chaired by PCP Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon here Friday, brought together members of the journalist community from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to discuss strategies for countering fake news and misinformation.

During the session, the participants were provided with a detailed briefing on the PCP’s structure and its pivotal role in safeguarding against misinformation, slander, and unethical reporting.

The PCP’s commitment to protecting both media and public interests was underscored, along with its function as a shield for journalists, ensuring their rights and shielding them from undue external interference.

Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon shared insights into the complaints received over the past nine months of his tenure and their resolution as per legal standards.

He elaborated on the operations of the inquiry commission and the mechanisms for addressing complaints, highlighting the council’s renewed efficiency following the appointment of its chairman after a five-year hiatus.

The post of Chairman PCP had remained vacant for the past five years. The incumbent government made a formal appointment to the position, enabling the Council to function efficiently in ensuring the proper dissemination of information and safeguarding journalists' rights

In his remarks, Arshad Khan Jadoon reiterated the PCP’s commitment to fostering collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the responsible dissemination of information.

He stressed the importance of ethical journalism and sought actionable suggestions from the participants for strategies to curb fake news. “Awareness about the dangers of misinformation and its societal impacts is vital,” he said, assuring that such sessions would continue to support transparent and fact-based reporting.

Executive Director (News) at Associated Press of Pakistan, Muhammad Usman Khan emphasized the need for journalists to acquire skills in evidence-based reporting and prioritize rigorous fact-checking and verification of content. He proposed capacity-building initiatives to enhance journalistic standards and combat the spread of false information effectively.

Assistant Director PCP Taimoor Iqbal highlighted the importance of verifying sources before sharing information and provided recommendations for proactive disclosure of accurate information. He encouraged media organizations to uphold ethical standards and engage in continuous dialogue to strengthen journalistic integrity.

The session concluded with a commitment to fostering ethical journalism and combating fake news through sustained engagement and capacity-building efforts, ensuring that media continues to serve as a reliable pillar of democracy.