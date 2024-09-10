Open Menu

PCP Takes Suo Moto Notice Against KP Chief Minister's Remarks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PCP takes suo moto notice against KP Chief Minister's remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Tuesday took suo moto notice of derogatory remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalist community in a public rally.

Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan, Arshad Khan Jadoon, issued the notice under Article 8 and (2)8 of the Press Council’s regulations.

The chief minister had been asked to tender a formal apology within 15 days from the date of issuance of notice,

He said that the Press Council is committed to safeguarding freedom of expression and will not tolerate harassment or inappropriate language directed at journalists.

He affirmed that the protection of journalists is a top priority for the PCP, and any actions or remarks that undermine this principle will be addressed firmly.

