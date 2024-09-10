PCP Takes Suo Moto Notice Against KP Chief Minister's Remarks
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Tuesday took suo moto notice of derogatory remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the journalist community in a public rally.
Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan, Arshad Khan Jadoon, issued the notice under Article 8 and (2)8 of the Press Council’s regulations.
The chief minister had been asked to tender a formal apology within 15 days from the date of issuance of notice,
He said that the Press Council is committed to safeguarding freedom of expression and will not tolerate harassment or inappropriate language directed at journalists.
He affirmed that the protection of journalists is a top priority for the PCP, and any actions or remarks that undermine this principle will be addressed firmly.
Recent Stories
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP’s derogatory remarks against journalists, women face widespread criticism42 seconds ago
-
AIOU hosts workshop on business model canvas47 seconds ago
-
Toru condoles with PPC President over mother’s demise50 seconds ago
-
Quran recitation, naat competitions to be held for Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH): ADC11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension from Mingora grid notified11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt approves 12 new high-yield crop varieties to boost agriculture21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi chairs BoGs meeting of Edwards College, expresses dissatisfaction over delay in minut ..21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Eid Milad reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication requires serious efforts: DC31 minutes ago
-
KP to contact Center over financial issues in tribal districts31 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts with Deputy Chairman in chair40 minutes ago