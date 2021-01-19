PCP to increase confidence of public on national institutions: Yasinzai

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Tuesday said that special measures were taken to facilitate the masses and their grievances through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) to be resolved as per direction by the Prime Minister Imran Khan

He expressed these views while addressing the first introductory meeting of representatives of all Federal agencies working in province at Governor House Quetta.

He said from the beginning, not only the self-esteem of the common man has restored but also the confidence of the people in the national institutions has increasing due to this forum.

Governor said that federal agencies working in the provinces have not only improved the performance but also strengthened the process of accountability and transparency.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave task to the Governors to review the redressal system of public grievances through Pakistan Citizen Portal, he said.

In this regard, the Governor Balochistan Monitoring Dashboard under the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit held a detailed discussion on evaluating and reviewing the performance of federal agencies in the province.

The meeting agreed to submit monthly progress reports of all concerned agencies to the Governor's Secretariat and also to submit the Prime Minister's House every three months.