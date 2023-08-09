PCP, UET Peshawar ink MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar here on Wednesday.

The Chief Executive PCP Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and Dean Faculty of Mechanical Industrial and Chemical Engineering UET Prof Dr. Sahar Noor signed the document in the presence of senior officials of PCP and UET Peshawar.

Prof. Dr Sahar Noor said, UET has initiated a number of projects funded by PCP in which the design of Smart Active Folding Wheel Chair (SMACT) holds special significance in terms of its efficient design and economical aspects. Under the project, 500 SMaCT Wheelchairs have been provided to the Physical Rehab Centers across Pakistan by the PCP.

He said, another flagship project, "Design of Supportive Devices" is also in the final stages of completion, funded by the Pakistan Science Foundation and PCP while the work on related projects for improving the wheel chair such as its braking system, footrest and designing of Trike (extension of SMACT wheel chairs) is also planned in future.

He expressed his utmost satisfaction over the fact that PCP, is a well reputed organisation of its kind in Pakistan and UET Peshawar will leave no stone unturned to do applied research in the field as part of its policy for knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas said that this initiative was a significant step towards providing vital assistance to the mobility-impaired patients of Pakistan.

He said that the SMaCT wheel chairs, manufactured successfully by the PCP, was only possible with the help of the precise designing done by the expert engineers of UET Peshawar.

He said that the PCP was in the process of manufacturing the wheel chair for many years but had faced multiple problems on its adaptability, precision and compactness aspects. The commitment of both the PCP and UET Peshawar will enhance the quality of disabled people through customized supportive devices, he said and added, the PCP is a successful model of third work country which has set an example for comprehensive physical rehabilitation that helps towards promoting the mental, emotional and social well-being of people with disabilities.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering welcomed the idea of joint efforts and appreciated the initiative for strengthening research in the development of supportive technology through academia-industry linkage. Alamzeb Director PCP, Mansoor Anwar Golra Deputy Director PCP and other team experts were present on the occasion.