PCP's Delegation Visits Institute Of Pharmacy, SMBBMU Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:48 PM

A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Wednesday visited the Institute of Pharmacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) at the main campus in Areja (Larkana)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Wednesday visited the Institute of Pharmacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) at the main campus in Areja (Larkana).

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Dr. Nusrat Shah, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Amar Lal Gurbakshani, Prof. Abdul Rauf Kheskheli Director of Pharmacy SMBBMU and all the faculty members of Institute of Pharmacy welcomed the delegation & cultural gifts were presented to the delegates.

Secretary Pharmacy Council of Pakistan Dr. Mohammad Ali Ghuoto, Dr. Ghulam Razzaque member of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan and Secretary Pharmacy Council Sindh Dr. Tasawar visited the institute with an aim to increase the admission of Pharm-D seats from 60 to 100.

Additionally, to recognize the Pharmacy Institute of SMBBMU Larkana by the pharmacy council of Pakistan.

Moreover, in consideration for M.Phil courses in pharmacy, the delegation reviewed the departments, laboratories and classes of the Institute of Pharmacy and also reviewed the facilities provided by the institute.

Later the delegation was also given a briefing about the Institute of Pharmacy.

The report of today's visit will be kept in the upcoming meeting of the pharmacy council of Pakistan, expected this month for approval.

On this occasion, VC Dr. Nusrat Shah thanked the delegation and said that pharmacy has an important position in medical science, and we want more and more students towards this field and we want to promote research in pharmacy along with other disciplines in the university.

