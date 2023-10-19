PCR test facility restored at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The facility of PCR [Polymerase Chain Reaction] test has been restored after a week-long stoppage at the Allied Hospital here.

Deputy Medical Superintendent (Admin) Dr Saleem Haral said here on Thursday that 4,000 PCR kits had been provided to hospital by the Health Department after which lab tests including hepatitis, dengue, corona have been started.

He said that hospital would receive more kits by the department in the days to come.