PCRET directed to formulate off grid home based solar solutions : Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Friday directed Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technologies ( PCRET) to formulate off grid home based solar solutions for the population of far flung areas.

During his visit to PCRET, he emphasized that it would not only be beneficial for the people but would also reduce the burden on national grid.

The minister stated that any country's economic development was dependent on the affordable energy resources.

He said that Pakistan had been facing severe challenges in this sector for the past few decades.

He stressed that focus on renewable energy technologies was the need of hour, as it could provide the long term solution to the energy woes of the country.

