PCRPS holds consultative session for engaging youth in healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Studies (PCPRS) on Friday organized a consultative session to review initiatives, taken for engaging youth in healthy activities, to ensure their role in peace-building process.

The session, chaired by Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Dr Ziaul Haq, was attended by educationists, professionals and faculty members from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and other universities, said a press release.

The session reviewed different activities organized as part of the initiative to chalk out a comprehensive plan of action for reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The meeting decided to organise different programmes, workshops and seminars for school, college and university students under the Naujawanan-e-Pakistan project.

The participants fully supported the aims and objectives of the Paigham-e-Pakistan program, especially its endeavors to mobilise Pakistani youth, faculty and civil institutions.

Addressing the session, Ziaul Haq said that the national integration achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation was an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country.

He called for meaningful participation of the young people in peace-building and stressed the need to launch a concerted effort to promote youth as active leaders and partners in the peace process by motivating them to become the 'agents of change'.

The participants discussed the education system of the country and stressed that prime focus must be the syllabus reforms.

They suggested that 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Fatwa' should be made part of syllabus at the school and college levels. They called for use of different platforms like social media, media, walks, seminars, lectures, workshops, exhibitions, posters, short film competitions, colleges, schools and NGOs forjoint cultural and social activities to promote cohesion and unityin the society.