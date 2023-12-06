Open Menu

PCRWR 2-day Water Festival, Technology Fair To Start On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) is going to organize a two-day water festival and technology fair here from Thursday.

The event would be inaugurated by caretaker minister for Water Resources Ahmad Irfan Aslam.

The event features an exhibition, essay writing, water board games and poster design.

The exhibition will also showcase the latest and greatest in water technologies.

