PCRWR announces essay contest on climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with Technology Times has announced its 14th essay writing contest `EssayCon 2021' under the theme of "Mitigating and Adapting to Climate Change Impact and Environmental Degradation".

The essay contest is being arranged in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other partner organizations.

The contest is an effort to harness the energy and creativity of the Pakistan's youth in promoting a culture of awareness on climate change impact and environmental degradation, an official of PCRWR told APP on Wednesday.

It also aimed to inspire society to learn from the young minds and to think about how each of us can make a difference in the world.

The deadline for the submission of essays is November 30. The essays should be written of around 800 words (margin of 200 words) in English language, the official informed.

The top three essay winners will get cash prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs, 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively.

About the terms and conditions, the official elaborated that the essays could be any form of writing like Expository, Descriptive, Narrative, Compare and contrast, and Persuasive or argumentative.

Technology Times reserves the right to cancel a submission in case of any type of copyright violation, replication, duplication or copying of the essay from any other source.

Incomplete entries will be rejected and only a single chance would be given to the participants who are required to use it wisely and confirm every detail before submission.

Essays are judged by a panel of highly qualified judges. Every judgment is opinion-free and anonymously done.

The contest is for higher secondary to university students, either registered or not while the age limit for participating in the competition is 16-32.

About the evaluation process, the official conveyed that the judgment criteria will base uniqueness of ideas or originality, clarity of subject or focus on issues, content or interpretation,technical relevancy and language. In case of tie there will be additional 3 points of presentation (for tie contestants only), which will be awarded on spot at the prize distribution ceremony.

The essays can be submitted at www.technologytimes.pk/essaycon2021 while the participants can contact essaycon2021@technologytimes.pk and technologytimes@gmail.com for further queries.The last date for the submission of the essays is November 30, the official said.