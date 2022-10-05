UrduPoint.com

PCRWR Announces Short Documentary Competition For Students To Mark Pakistan Water Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and partners have announced Short Documentary Competition for the students from school to university level as a part of the activities to mark Pakistan Water Week activities.

According to an official of PCRWR, all Pakistan campuses of public or private school systems or colleges or institutions and universities after their in-house short listing process can submit five best selected documentaries. The age for the participating students should be between 8-20 years.

An independent committee will review the documentaries according to the advertised selection criteria and the finalist videos will be played during Pakistan Water Week on October 27 at PCRWR auditorium.

The finalists will be awarded with a shield and certificate from the PCRWR. The key themes of short documentaries include `Climate Change and its impact on agriculture and water', `Water conservation; for present and future' and `Be a responsible citizen; Be water wise'.

About the requirements, the official informed that the documentary may be narrative, a story, or a bright idea or solution while the idea must be creative as the organizers have a strict policy regarding plagiarism.

The documentary could be a group or individual work and all members of group need to be enrolled as students. The documentary should be in English or urdu, of no longer than 4 minutes and have simple and creative content.

As per the guidelines, no interview, photograph or quote is taken without proper reference and permission. The documentary should be submitted via `We Transfer' along with entry form.

The deadline for submission of documentary is October 17 while the detailed information is available at the web link: https://pcrwr.gov.pk/pakistan-water-week-2022/#1636105834860-6f5d16af-a06b.

