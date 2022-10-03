PCRWR announces students competition for developing urban sculpture

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and partners have announced a students competition for developing urban sculpture under the theme of "Water Conservation" as a part of Pakistan Water Week.

According to an official of PCRWR, the students of Fine arts and Bachelor of Architecture can participate in this "creative genius competition" which is being organized on October 27 as a part of Pakistan Water Week 2022, to be observed from October 24 to 28.

The interested students under the age limit of 16-24 years may submit "urban sculpture and art forms" ideas under the theme of "water conservation" for the general public, raising awareness on the issue of water crisis and the importance of saving water as responsible citizens.

Students may choose any genera for displaying their creativity; advertisements on buses, urban sculptures for parks, roadsides, and recreational places, wall arts, and graffiti.

The participating students may submit their ideas in form of prototypes by October 17, 2022.

Students will be awarded first, second and third prizes on the basis of their creativity, clarity, economy and eco-friendly ideas.

The size of a prototype model of urban sculpture and art forms must be comprised of minimum 2x3 feet not exceeding 4x4 feet maximum including depth, width and height.

Sculpture is a symbol of visual art and it must be designed in three dimensions (3D). Sculpture can be made with materials like stone, metal, ceramics, wood, plastic, wax, clay, paper, cardboards or others etc. while the design of the sculpture should be plagiarism free.

The last date for submission of designed sculpture along with registration form is October 17, 2022.

The designed sculpture can be submitted to Faiz-ul-Sibtain, Assistant Director Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources Khayaban-e-Johar Sector H-1, Islamabad Cell: 0333-5166828 Email: faizul_sibtain@hotmail.com.

The registration form and all the details are available at the web link https://pcrwr.gov.pk/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Art_forms_competition-Urban-Sculpture.pdf.