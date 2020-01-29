PCRWR bans more than 200 mineral water companies

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Wednesday said that Council had banned more than 200 mineral water companies on account of contaminated water

He said that PCRWR prepared reports of mineral water companies after getting samples and published this report in every three months.

In an interview with APP, the Chairman said that PCRWR generated knowledge and distributed it and also provided expertise in water research.

"Council has made all the water testing laboratories functional which will help ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens" he added.

���He said�out of 25 water testing laboratories of PCRWR across the country,18 laboratories were dysfunctional since last many years and over 200 employees working there were shifted to the other departments.� ��PCRWR has also developed microbiological testing kits, low-cost arsenic detection testing kits and production of chlorination and disinfection tablets for ensuring provision of clean drinking water, he said.

Responding to a question, he said PCRWR� had planned to expand the scope of "Irrigation Advisory SMS Service for the Farmers" by increasing the number of registered farmers from existing 20,000 to 100,000 farmers till the year end of 2020.

The service was launched on April 18, 2016 as an outcome of international collaboration extended by University of Washington (UW) and NASA with an aim to help reduce over-watering and enhance crop yields for Pakistani farmers.

The University of Washington is providing real time daily Potential Evapotranspiration (ET) and precipitation for entire Pakistan using NASA's remotely sensed data. PCRWR determined crop coefficients (KC) for different crops in different agro-climatic zones of Pakistan, he added.

"PCRWR has planned to extend its irrigation advisory service to 100,000 farmers till the next year for facilitating the farmers of irrigated areas through international and national coordination", the PCRWR Chairman said.

Another question, he said installation of Indus Telemetry System at different canals and barrages of the country would help reduce the mistrust among different provinces in terms of water distribution through providing data measurement about the exact level of water.��Indus River System Authority (IRSA) asked the PCRWR to install 26 Telemetry Systems at different canals and barrages out of which four systems were installed successfully on experimental basis which are working efficiently to monitor the level of water and providing accurate data. While work on installation of other six systems is in progress, Dr. Ashraf said .