UrduPoint.com

PCRWR, CDA Join Hands For Recharging Groundwater Levels: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PCRWR, CDA join hands for recharging groundwater levels: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had collectively started a project for recharging groundwater levels.

Responding to various questions during questions hour in Senate, the minister said after 18th amendment, the responsibility of provision of safe drinking water as well as improving the quality of water lied with the provinces.

He said Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was undertaking water quality monitoring across the country since 2001.

The National Water Quality Monitoring (2020) was undertaken in 29 main cities of the country revealed that 61 per cent of the water sources were unsafe for drinking mainly due to microbial contamination.

He said the findings and recommendations of country-wide monitoring was undertaken by PCRWR were regularly shared with all stakeholders including provincial governments to undertake remedial actions.

The minister told the house that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had started important projects for provision of clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Water 2020 Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

13 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

23 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

6 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

41 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part ..

US Envoy to UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part of Minsk Agreements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>