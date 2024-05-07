PCRWR Declares 19 Brands Of Mineral Water Unsafe For Human Consumption
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 19 brands of bottled mineral waters unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.
PCRWR collected 185 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 21 cities for examination during the 1st quarter (January to March) of the current year 2024 and it was revealed that 19 brands were unsafe for human consumption, said a report issued here Tuesday.
Six brands including Hensley Pure Water, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Klear, Am Mughal Pure Water, Nero were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium while one brand (Nero) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit. Similarly, three brands namely Cleana, Orwell, Still were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic than the permissible limit, the report further said.
Moreover, 13 brands including Starlay, Al-Faris Water, Nestlo Healthy Water, Nesspure, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Nesspak, Geo Max Premium, Cleana, Splash, Karakorum, Heavenly, 7 Bro were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were also unsafe for drinking purpose PCRWR carries out quarterly monitoring of bottled water brands on the directives of government and publicizes the results for awareness of public health. General public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume. The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Interior Minister reaches Quetta16 minutes ago
-
SABS launches training of trainers program for faculty members17 minutes ago
-
Eve-teaser arrested17 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program17 minutes ago
-
FIA initiates strong actions against sale of spurious drugs17 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two on visa fraud17 minutes ago
-
Women killed for honor27 minutes ago
-
Rivals tortured to death27 minutes ago
-
KP TEVTA employees stage protest against 21st BoD’s decision37 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed,head constable injured in police encounter47 minutes ago
-
Couple killed in road accident47 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine57 minutes ago