PCRWR Declares 20 Brands Of Bottle Water Unsafe For Human Consumption

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PCRWR declares 20 brands of bottle water unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 20 brands of bottle water unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

For the 2nd quarter of the year 2023 (April to June), the PCRWR collected 169 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 20 cities, said a press release issued here Monday.

11 brands (Spring Fresh, Best Natural, Neway Pure Life, AM Mughal, Alkaline, Aqua Anshu, Jheel, Laharish, Zimal, Pure Life, Questa) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, two brands (Alkaline, Pure Life) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit.

Similarly, one brand (Imperial) was unsafe due to the presence of high level of Potassium than the permissible limit, and six brands (Savour, Aqua Fresh, Aqua Best, Aab-e-Arham, Safe Life, and Aqua One) were found contaminated with bacteria.

Moreover, four brands (Best Natural, Imperial, Doctor pure drinking water, Noble) were found contaminated with high levels of Arsenic.

The general public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume. The detailed report is available on the PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

